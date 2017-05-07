Disaster Preparedness ~ The Bible Version

Sometimes around our church, the topic of preparedness comes up in casual conversation. Among church folk, as in any other group, you will find a wide range of opinions. Some are die-hard preppers planning for the worst and others are mixing faith with foolishness and believe somehow they will be miraculously protected and provided for in the event of a disaster. Considering that, I researched the Bible and surprisingly I find there are quite a few references on the topic.

Beginning with the story of Joseph in Genesis (the coat-of-many-colors guy), it seems King Pharaoh had a puzzling dream. The dream was about seven fat cows and seven skinny cows with the skinny cows eating up the fat cows. Joseph interpreted the dream to mean that there would be seven years of agricultural and economic plenty followed by seven years of famine. The overall message was to stock up during the good years so there would be no shortage when hard times came. (Genesis 41) Sure enough, Joseph advised Pharaoh to stock up and when hard times came, there was plenty, not only for their own country, but enough to share. But it was only because they had heeded the warning and lay in supplies ahead of time.

Then there is the Proverb I have posted on my blog that says, “A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences.” Proverbs 22:3 (New Living Translation) The message there is that a fool gets warned and does nothing, while the wise person makes preparation against dangers.

Consider now the story of the ten virgins in the New Testament. (Matthew 25) They were waiting for a wedding. Half were ready, half were not. They are described as “five were wise, five were foolish.” The five “preppers” were allowed access to the wedding and the other five were excluded. Although there are several interpretations of that story, I’m sure there’s a lesson on preparedness in there somewhere. If failure to prepare equates to foolishness, then it would be wise to be ready.

And finally, Jesus held a powwow with the disciples the night he was arrested. (Luke 22) In essence He said, “Remember when I sent you out the last time, I told you not to take any money or supplies?” They all nodded in agreement. He continued, “Now this time when you go, make sure to take your knapsack, your money and some supplies. And also take a sword, if you don’t have one, sell your coat and buy one.” It doesn’t take a master theologian to interpret or explain.

As always, if your interpretation of these passages of the Bible differs from mine or you have a comment or question you may email me at disasterprep.dave@gmail.com. Dave Robinson is a retired postmaster and the author of “Disaster Prep For The Rest Of Us,” available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and other online booksellers.