Community Clean-Up Day ~ May 13

Calling all citizens of Delta! Its time to clean up Delta and get it ready for the summer season.

This is a family event!

Doughnuts and coffee in the morning (thank you First Baptist youth group) when you pick up your yellow bags from The Visitor Center Bear.

When you bring your yellow bags back to the triangle all children under 12 will get a prize from the Visitor Center Bear.

Hot dogs and Chips will also be provided.

Make it a family day. We hope to see you there!

Time: 9am – 4pm