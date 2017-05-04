Take Caution Before Hiring a Mover  

header1

Tips for National Moving Month

Anchorage, Alaska — May 4, 2017 Moving to a new home can be a huge hassle. Add an illegal moving company operating without licenses, unsafe vehicles and improper certification and the move can easily become a stressful event. 

To reduce problems and stress during National Moving Month, Better Business Bureau Serving the Northwest recommends taking these steps before hiring a moving company:

  • Check for certification. Make sure the hiring company has a proper permit or licensing required.
  • Do your research. Read reviews and gather information. Inquire about any consumer complaints by contacting the UTC or look at a business’ profile at bbb.org/northwest.
  • Compare costs. Get estimates from at least three different companies, but be careful of offers at a much lower price than other companies.
  • Get a written estimate. Be sure to receive a free written estimate with clear and accurate descriptions of all charges. It is required for moving companies to provide one. Verbal estimates are not allowed.
  • Confirm the deal. Do not sign incomplete documents. Make sure all forms are as complete as possible.

Check out more tips on hiring a mover by liking BBB Northwest’s Facebook page to check out Facebook Lives with accredited businesses. To report a moving scam, visit BBB Scam Tracker.  

Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | michelle.tabler@thebbb.org
Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director| 206-676-4105| veronica.craker@thebbb.org  

