Take Caution Before Hiring a Mover  

Tips for National Moving Month
Anchorage, Alaska — May 4, 2017 Moving to a new home can be a huge hassle. Add an illegal moving company operating without licenses, unsafe vehicles and improper certification and the move can easily become a stressful event.
To reduce problems and stress during National Moving Month, Better Business Bureau Serving the Northwest recommends taking these steps before hiring a moving company:
- Check for certification. Make sure the hiring company has a proper permit or licensing required.
- Do your research. Read reviews and gather information. Inquire about any consumer complaints by contacting the UTC or look at a business’ profile at bbb.org/northwest.
- Compare costs. Get estimates from at least three different companies, but be careful of offers at a much lower price than other companies.
- Get a written estimate. Be sure to receive a free written estimate with clear and accurate descriptions of all charges. It is required for moving companies to provide one. Verbal estimates are not allowed.
- Confirm the deal. Do not sign incomplete documents. Make sure all forms are as complete as possible.
