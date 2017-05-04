Take Caution Before Hiring a Mover  

Tips for National Moving Month

Anchorage, Alaska — May 4, 2017 Moving to a new home can be a huge hassle. Add an illegal moving company operating without licenses, unsafe vehicles and improper certification and the move can easily become a stressful event.

To reduce problems and stress during National Moving Month, Better Business Bureau Serving the Northwest recommends taking these steps before hiring a moving company:

Check for certification. Make sure the hiring company has a proper permit or licensing required.

Do your research. Read reviews and gather information. Inquire about any consumer complaints by contacting the UTC or look at a business’ profile at bbb.org/northwest .

Compare costs . Get estimates from at least three different companies, but be careful of offers at a much lower price than other companies.

Get a written estimate. Be sure to receive a free written estimate with clear and accurate descriptions of all charges. It is required for moving companies to provide one. Verbal estimates are not allowed.

Confirm the deal. Do not sign incomplete documents. Make sure all forms are as complete as possible.

