School News

Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Granola Bar, Milk
Friday – Spaghetti w/Meatballs, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Friday – Spaghetti with Meatballs, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Mil
xxxxxx
5 – 3:30pm, Field Events, Host: Hutchison & West Valley, Location: West Valley
6 – 12:30pm, Track Events, Host: Hutchison & West Valley, Location: West Valley
xxxxxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
xxxxxx
Leave a Reply