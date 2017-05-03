Delta Community Library Association Open House Was a Huge Success

The Delta Library Association Open House and the Basket of Books Silent Auction on Saturday, April 22 had more than 400 attendees, 130 baskets up for bids and 47 items in the bucket drop raffle.

The Library Board treasurer is still collecting receipts and deducting expenses…. so for now, the rough guess at proceeds is just over $10,000… amazing!

More than 100 hours of Library Board volunteer time were put into building baskets, organizing paperwork, setting up and taking down the library for the event.

Special Open House guests included Mayor and Mrs. Hallgren, General James Dickenson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command. General Dickenson is the Army’s newest three star general. Mrs. Dickenson accompanied her husband and was delighted with the basket auction, had many questions about the library and programs, and both she and the General were amazed at the number of people crowded into the library that afternoon. Also attending were outgoing Post Commander, Lt. Colonel Detrice Mosby, Sargent Major Bradley Cope, Senator Mike Dunleavy, Representative George Rauscher and several City Council members.

General Dickenson presented Library Director, Joyce McCombs with a beautifully engraved commanders coin in recognition of her 30 years of service to the library and the community. Joyce was totally surprised and very honored to receive the award from such a distinguished visitor.