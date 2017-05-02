Homes Unlimited Helps Soles4Souls Wear Out Poverty with Shoe Drive

Anchorage, AK (May 2017) — Realtor Viki Kaas, of Homes Unlimited, Inc., spearheads spring and summer shoe donation drive for Soles4Souls to help people in need.

Homes Unlimited, Inc. is hosting a donation drive for Soles4Souls, collecting shoes through summer. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at 207 East Northern Lights, Suite 121, Anchorage, AK. Soles4Souls is a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing.

“I strongly encourage everyone in the community to donate a pair of shoes to help a person in need,” said Viki Kaas, broker/owner of Homes Unlimited, who was named Anchorage Realtor of the Year in 2007. “There is just a really big need for the people that don’t have shoes.”

Soles4Souls aims is to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Businesses and individuals that host donation drives for Soles4Souls help us fulfill our mission by providing short-term relief and long-term solutions to global poverty,” said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls President and CEO. “Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone’s life.”

In addition to supporting Soles4Souls, third generation Alaskan, Viki Kaas is a dedicated community advocate. She volunteers to cook for the workers at Kokrine Hills Bible Camp and volunteers at a local private school. She has held various officer positions in the Anchorage PTA and was a Camp Fire Alaska leader for seven years.

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, TN, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator.

About Viki Kaas, Homes Unlimited, Inc.

Viki Kaas is a Graduate, Realtor Institute and Certified Residential Specialist. She is currently president-elect for the Anchorage Board of Realtors, a position she also held in 2003. Over the years, she has served as president of the Alaska Multiple Listing Service, and served on the board of the PTA, Alaska Association of Realtors and Community Council, in addition to volunteering for Birchwood Christian School and the Crossings at Birchwood. Homes Unlimited, Inc. is a high-tech virtual brokerage in Anchorage. For more information, please call (907) 346-4111, or visit www.callviki.com.

