School News

Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 5/4
Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 5/4
What’s For Lunch in May
Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas w/ Diced Tomato & Shredded Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
Wednesday – BBQ Chicken Sub, Potato Tots, Corn, Applesauce, Jell-o Cup, Milk
Thursday – Spaghetti w/Meatballs, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Granola Bar, Milk
Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas w/ Diced Tomato & Shredded Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
Wednesday -Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Granola Bar, Milk
Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub, Potato Tots, Corn, Applesauce, Jell-o Cup, Milk
Friday – Spaghetti w/Meatballs, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas w/Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato Black Olives & Salsa, Salad Bar, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Jello Cup, Milk
Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub on WW Bun, Cooked Carrots, Salad Bar, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Applesauce, Orange, Milk
Friday – Spaghetti with Meatballs, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Mil
xxxxxx
5 – 3:30pm, Field Events, Host: Hutchison & West Valley, Location: West Valley
6 – 12:30pm, Track Events, Host: Hutchison & West Valley, Location: West Valley
4 – 5pm, Delta @ North Pole, Location: Newby
5 – 5:30pm, Delta @ Hutchison, Location: West Valley
6 – 2pm, Eielson @ Delta, Location: Delta
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply