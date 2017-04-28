Fairbanks International Airport Receives National Recognition For Snow and Ice Control

Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (NEC AAAE) announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017 that Fairbanks International Airport was awarded Honorable Mention for the Balchen Post Award for Medium Hub Commercial Airports. This is the first time the airport has earned this award, which honors airports for excellence in the performance of snow and ice control.

Melissa Osborn, Chief of Operations at Fairbanks International Airport said, “It’s an honor to have FAI Operations and Maintenance staff recognized for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring FAI maximizes both safety and efficiency during winter weather events.”

As of March 13, 2017 FAI’s 2016-2017 seasonal snowfall was approximately 80 inches. From December through February, 73 inches of snow accumulated at the airport compared to 2.5 inches during the 2015-2016 season. The airport remained open and operational throughout all 13 weather events that were recorded.

Clark Klimaschesky, Chief of Maintenance at Fairbanks International Airport said, “I am proud of the maintenance department and the entire FAI team who dedicates themselves to ensuring the airport remains open and operational. They deserve this recognition.

