Delta/Greely School Board Work Session



Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a

responsible and productive member of society.

————————————————-

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Dana Mock, Vice President

Eileen Herman, Treasurer

Barbara Parker, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Flower Cole

Eileen Williams

Joseph Mock, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. Public Health Nurse Presentation

2. Key Indicators of Successful Schools

3. Discussion of New Horizons High School

4. FY18 Budget

5. Policy Updates First Reading

6. Policy Updates Second Reading: 0510, 3310, 3311, 4030, 4111.2, 4115, 5112.6, 5142.3, 6010, 6112,

6115, 6146.1, 6154, 6161.1, 6164.2, 6164.4, 6164.5, 6172, 9012

F. Future Meetings

1. Business Meeting May 25, 2017

2. Work Session June 1, 2017

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.