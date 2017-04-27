Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: Immediately following Work Session

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

——————————————————

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Dana Mock, Vice President

Eileen Herman, Treasurer

Barbara Parker, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Flower Cole

Eileen Williams

Joseph Mock, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Presentation

F. Public Comment

1. Board Policy 9323

G. Adoption of Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement – The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with

opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from March 16, 2017 School Board Meeting

2. Approve Minutes from April 6, 2017 Special Business Meeting

I. Correspondence to and from the Board

J. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

K. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

L. Action Items

1. Student Representatives Interview and Selection

2. Approve Special Education Grant

3. Approve Key Indicators of Success

4. Approve 2017-2018 Certificated Teacher Contract

5. Award Delta Junior High School gym floor bid

6. Approve E-Rate Contracts

7. Approval of Policies 0510, 3310, 3311, 4030, 4111.2, 4115, 5112.6, 5142.3, 6010, 6112, 6115, 6146.1,

6154, 6161.1, 6164.1, 6164.2, 6164.4, 6172, 9012

M. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session June 1, 2017

2. School Board Business Meeting May 25, 2017

N. Public Comment

O. Comments from the Board

P. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.