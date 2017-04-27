Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, May 4, 2017
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: Immediately following Work Session
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
——————————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Joseph Mock, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Presentation
F. Public Comment
1. Board Policy 9323
G. Adoption of Agenda
1. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement – The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with
opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.
H. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from March 16, 2017 School Board Meeting
2. Approve Minutes from April 6, 2017 Special Business Meeting
I. Correspondence to and from the Board
J. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
K. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report
3. President’s Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Student Representative Report
6. Principals’ Report
L. Action Items
1. Student Representatives Interview and Selection
2. Approve Special Education Grant
3. Approve Key Indicators of Success
4. Approve 2017-2018 Certificated Teacher Contract
5. Award Delta Junior High School gym floor bid
6. Approve E-Rate Contracts
7. Approval of Policies 0510, 3310, 3311, 4030, 4111.2, 4115, 5112.6, 5142.3, 6010, 6112, 6115, 6146.1,
6154, 6161.1, 6164.1, 6164.2, 6164.4, 6172, 9012
M. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session June 1, 2017
2. School Board Business Meeting May 25, 2017
N. Public Comment
O. Comments from the Board
P. Adjournment
2017 – 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting
Thursday, May 4, 2017
