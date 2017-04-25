FCA Presents David Sedaris

Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris’s pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in “The Best American Essays.” There are a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages. His original radio pieces can often be heard on the public radio show This American Life and he has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.

David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice, as well as collections of personal essays, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, and his most recent book, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, each of which became an immediate bestseller. David Sedaris’ next book will be a collection of his diaries, entitled Theft By Finding (summer 2017).

