April 26 – 30
26 – Josiah Dorshorst
26 – Johnny Hajdukovich
26 – Alyssa Hanson
27 – Krista Meeks
27 – Katie Wallace
28 – Eric Pelto
28 – Delia Nistler
29 – Art Lenon – Like the wind blows through the trees, so friendship blows through our lives. Thankfully, for us, ours is the kind that sticks. Happy birthday this year and always. Marlin and Pam
30 – Emma Addison
30 – Mike Pelto
26 – Johnny Hajdukovich
26 – Alyssa Hanson
27 – Krista Meeks
27 – Katie Wallace
28 – Eric Pelto
28 – Delia Nistler
29 – Art Lenon – Like the wind blows through the trees, so friendship blows through our lives. Thankfully, for us, ours is the kind that sticks. Happy birthday this year and always. Marlin and Pam
30 – Emma Addison
30 – Mike Pelto
Click here to send your birthday wishes
Click on flyers for enlargements
It’s National Infant Immunization Week! Giving little ones the recommended vaccines by age 2 is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, like whooping cough and measles. Find out more: http://bit.ly/2oDMDG3.
Leave a Reply