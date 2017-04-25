

April 26 – 30 April 26 – 30

26 – Josiah Dorshorst

26 – Johnny Hajdukovich

26 – Alyssa Hanson

27 – Krista Meeks

27 – Katie Wallace

28 – Eric Pelto

28 – Delia Nistler

29 – Art Lenon – Like the wind blows through the trees, so friendship blows through our lives. Thankfully, for us, ours is the kind that sticks. Happy birthday this year and always. Marlin and Pam

30 – Emma Addison

30 – Mike Pelto



Click here to send your birthday wishes

Click on flyers for enlargements

It’s National Infant Immunization Week! Giving little ones the recommended vaccines by age 2 is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, like whooping cough and measles. Find out more: http://bit.ly/2oDMDG3.