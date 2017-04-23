Power Outage

At my house, electronic devices were exchanged for Legos and a chess game. A pot of homemade chili cooked on the camp stove made for a special dinner by Coleman lantern. After a few hours of “camping-in” there were sounds of disappointment when the power came back on.

Here are some thoughts: Have a few small flashlights on hand. Give one to each member of the household to carry in their pocket so if they need to go to an unlighted room to look for that board game or to the restroom, they can find their way without carrying the Coleman lantern. Candles. Candles are great to place in the bathroom or other strategic locations around the house. With candles or any open flame, always be aware of the fire danger. It’s best to use candles that won’t tip over easily, like the ones that come in the fancy jars. The long tapers make nice table decorations, but from a practical standpoint the fire danger from tipping is a definite downside. One idea I’ve seen on the web is to stick a lamp wick in a can of Crisco. The claim is it will burn for 45 days. I haven’t tried it myself, but it makes sense. If you have kerosene-style lamps or lanterns, be sure you are compatible with the fuel. One acquaintance found that the fumes from burning kerosene caused her to have headaches. Liquid paraffin or other lamp oil might be a better choice. And last, I know I keep pounding the “stock-up-on-batteries” drum, but after the lights go out is no time to run to the store. They may be in short supply after this weekend’s outage, but now is the best time to prepare. Besides when you prepare ahead of time, you don’t have to shop in the dark.