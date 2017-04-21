Gov. Walker Makes Deep Cuts to Our Local Area Parks

Delta Junction area state parks will receive especially sharp cuts this year under a budget being considered in the Legislature.

Alaska manages six state park properties in the Delta Junction area along the Richardson Highway. The budget introduced by Gov. Bill Walker in December would close the division’s small office in Delta Junction and halt active state management of the six parks. The budget would cut 10 jobs between Delta Junction, Harding Lake and Fairbanks.

Leaving parks to what the state calls “passive management” amounts to neglect in the view of the Northern Area Alaska State Parks Citizen Advisory Board, which compared this year’s plan to a budget that left state land north of Fairbanks at Olnes Pond unstaffed for a decade.