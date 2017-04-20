Secure Your Future With National Social Security Month

By Robin Schmidt

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist for Alaska

For more than 80 years, Social Security has helped secure today and tomorrow with information, tools, and resources to meet our customers’ changing needs and lifestyles.

In April, we celebrate National Social Security Month and encourage you to know your Social Security by exploring what you can do online at www∙socialsecurity∙gov. Social Security is collaborating with groups and organizations around the country to host numerous events and activities to raise awareness about our many valuable benefits, services, and programs.

What Social Security Offers

Easy accessibility: www∙socialsecurity∙gov is available 24/7 with detailed information, publications, Frequently Asked Questions, and other resources for almost any circumstance. Whether you want to estimate the amount of your future Social Security benefits, replace a lost Social Security card, or apply for retirement, disability, or survivors benefits, www∙socialsecurity∙gov is your reliable source for information to help you and your loved ones.

Convenient services: Our convenient and secure online services at www∙socialsecurity∙gov/onlineservices put you in control. You can apply for Social Security benefits, check the status of your application or appeal, get an instant benefit verification letter, verify your lifetime earnings, block electronic access to your information, and so much more — all without having to visit a local office or calling to speak to a representative.

Secure interaction: One of our most important responsibilities is protecting your personal information and your financial contributions. We use state-of-the-art systems for this, conduct continuous reviews to help us ensure proper payments, and much more. And we work hard to educate everyone on best practices for protecting their Social Security number.

We’re committed to safeguarding the information and resources entrusted to us. Are you looking for secure access to your Social Security information? Visit www∙socialsecurity∙gov/myaccount and create your personal my Social Security account.