Delta Junction Trails Association Meeting

April 20, 2017, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Co Op Extension Conference Room Jarvis Bldg.

Meeting Agenda

MINUTES -03/30/2017 * See below*

TREASURER REPORT-

OLD BUSINESS

1.   Trail Talk

a.    April ~ DJTA Accomplishments 2016 ~ article and pictures submitted

b.     May ~ early in month: Breakup; mid-month: Hike Donnelly Dome National Hike Day

c.     June ~ write-up of National Hike Day at Donnelly Dome

2.     Membership-Ellie Mason

3.     Liewer Trail

a.     Access DGSD & City-Mindy

b.     Trail lighting

4.     Bluff Cabin Trail –Trail Cam

5.     Ski Club-Brandy

6.       RTCA- -Riverwalk development concept plan

7.       75th Alaska Highway Celebration

NEW BUSINESS-

1.     Prescription Walk

2.     DJTA/RTCA Trail Design & Layout -May 20-21

3.     Digital Community Events proposal-Chamber of Commerce

CORRESPONDENCE

NEXT MEETINGS – May 25, June 29, no July meeting, August31

Calendar of Events-

·         Community clean up May 13-River Walk Park

·         May 20-21st Trail Design & Layout Delta

·         Hike Donnelly Dome National Trails Day June 3, 2017

·         Deltana Fair Parade July29 “Let’s Reminisce”

ADJORNED

Meeting notes from March 30

Delta Junction Trails Association
March 30, 2017, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Co-Op Extension Conference Room, Jarvis Building
Meeting Minutes
Attendance: Mindy Eggleston, Brandy Baker, Nicki Thomas, Carol Austin, Christine Lemly, Ellen Clark, Ellie Mason, Steve McCombs, Whit Ailluad, Audrey Murphy, Mike Murphy
MINUTES: 02/23/2017 ~ approved and submitted
TREASURER REPORT: grants are considered income; checking $17,520.77, savings $50.99
OLD BUSINESS
1. Trail Talk
a. April ~ DJTA Accomplishments 2016 ~ article and pictures submitted
b. May ~ early in month: Breakup; mid-month: Hike Donnelly Dome National Hike Day
c. June ~ write-up of National Hike Day at Donnelly Dome

2. Membership- Ellie Mason ~ 30 memberships received

3. Liewer Trail
a. Access DGSD & City – Mindy ~ DNR has application for public use easement, takes 3 months
b. Trail lighting – Grant RTP 2017 ~ We have signed agreement and are ready to go, but we need to know what is going on with the easement before we start; three phases with Morley Electric, 9 days to complete, funds for July or August; need to decide on timer, switch, coin operated, or photocell series to work the lights, what’s maintenance for the timer we decide on?, what’s the cost? , Kiosk light to stay on, and lights at the staging area to be controlled by DJTA when there are events
c. Signage – Arctic Fire & Safety – “no fire” signs posted on the trail kiosks
d. Fencing ~ Gary Hall ~ focusing on “t” shape fence to match the other one that is on Campbell Street, will be placed near the passage at the track, 12 feet long fence, Mindy hasn’t heard back from him; Judy to check in with Gary on Friday the 31st

4. Bluff Cabin Trail – Realignment RTP Grant F&G ~ Asked Dave Stuller for donation money, he couldn’t do it at this time but asked us to contact him again in August, Fish & Game not interested, but trail goes towards stocked lake, what about public use cabins?, Geoff to look into the historical aspect of it, trail camera to monitor trail use, it would help to see what/how much use the trail is getting then go from there

5. Ski Club – Brandy Baker ~ Successful year! Ended on March 16th, there was a write-up and pictures in the paper, ski equipment was signed out for the participates for the rest of the month and they should be returned by Friday the 31st at the elementary school, volunteers are needed to up re-organize and put away the equipment, Talk at the April School Assembly and hand out certificates and the group photo to each child; wanted to do hats or hand bands but the contacts were not getting back to her; decided that the field trip to Birch Hill was enough of a reward for participating in ski club; community ski is still available for the next couple of weeks before the snow melts, we would support whomever wanted to host one; ideas on how to work better with the schools in Fairbanks; parents feedback needed ~ how to get it; ideas for games to play while at Birch Hill if we decide to do it again next year (ski soccer, hula hoops, etc.); TRAX offered discount for ski equipment ~ a ski swap ~ buy kids ski equipment (skis, boots, poles) and can swap them out for the next size needed every year for $25

NEW BUSINESS
1. Celebrate the Sun- March 11- Suggestions for next year ~ cleaning up snow a couple days earlier for events due to the parks cut backs, and post signs so people know not to destroy the areas we ready for the events, this will make set-up on the day easier and faster, 6 months before event need to get the cabin, warming fires at each station, possible snowshoe baseball with teams signing up early (same with other team activities), curling with plastic milk jugs, curling demo from local curling team members, painting in the snow, sledding hill, ice skating, 100 hot dogs, 1 bag of mini chocolates (Sam’s Club size) and 3 bags of marshmallows, possible picture slide show at the library in the fall of all the events that we have done

2. Prescription Walk ~ a form with a map of the Liewer Trail and the doctor’s prescription to walk, example: I recommend Alley walks on the Liewer Trail 3 times a week at a moderate pace

3. DJTA/RTCA Trail Design & Layout Sign-up May 201-21

a. RTCA ~ Riverwalk Development Conceptual Plan ~ asking S&W, Parks, City, NRCS, and Forestry to join in the planning process, a letter will be send to each with an RSVP to Christine for the last 4 spots available for the workshop
4. Fundraising ~ Christine Lemly ~ t-shirts sales were $57.14 with 7 days left to purchase ~these will be printed, only 3 hats sold so they will not be printed unless we get 24 more sold within 7 days; will need to come up with another idea for fundraising, bake sale? Trail mix sale?

CORRESPONDENCE
Delta Library Association Basket Donation ~ get your “Happy Trail” items to Nicki Thomas by April 8th, so that she can get them to the library by the deadline
Marv Hassebroek ~ ATV registration ~ address at Trail Conference
David Klein ~ Proposal for Shaw Creek Flats State Parks
Linda Adler ~ Brownfield Assessment ~ July 17, 2017
Delta Chamber of Commerce ~ Digital Community Events Display
Rika’s bank stabilization a go! Brooks Ludwig

NEXT MEETINGS – April 20th, May 25th, June 29th, July ~ no meeting

CALENDAR OF EVENTS –
 Alaska Trails Conference April 20-22nd, 2017 Anchorage
 Cleanup at Riverwalk May 13th, 2017
 Trail Design & Layout May 20-21st, 2017
 National Trails Day, Saturday June 3rd, 2017 ~ Hike Donnelly Dome
 Deltana Parade ~ “Let’s Reminisce” ~ July 29, 2017 (come with ideas for next meeting)
 Historical Society meetings ~DJTA attend? Work together? When? Where?
ADJOURNED – 7:00pm

