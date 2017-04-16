Delta Junction Trails Association Meeting



1. Celebrate the Sun- March 11- Suggestions for next year ~ cleaning up snow a couple days earlier for events due to the parks cut backs, and post signs so people know not to destroy the areas we ready for the events, this will make set-up on the day easier and faster, 6 months before event need to get the cabin, warming fires at each station, possible snowshoe baseball with teams signing up early (same with other team activities), curling with plastic milk jugs, curling demo from local curling team members, painting in the snow, sledding hill, ice skating, 100 hot dogs, 1 bag of mini chocolates (Sam’s Club size) and 3 bags of marshmallows, possible picture slide show at the library in the fall of all the events that we have done

4. Fundraising ~ Christine Lemly ~ t-shirts sales were $57.14 with 7 days left to purchase ~these will be printed, only 3 hats sold so they will not be printed unless we get 24 more sold within 7 days; will need to come up with another idea for fundraising, bake sale? Trail mix sale?

Delta Library Association Basket Donation ~ get your “Happy Trail” items to Nicki Thomas by April 8th, so that she can get them to the library by the deadline

Marv Hassebroek ~ ATV registration ~ address at Trail Conference

David Klein ~ Proposal for Shaw Creek Flats State Parks

Linda Adler ~ Brownfield Assessment ~ July 17, 2017

Delta Chamber of Commerce ~ Digital Community Events Display

Rika’s bank stabilization a go! Brooks Ludwig CALENDAR OF EVENTS –

 Alaska Trails Conference April 20-22nd, 2017 Anchorage

 Cleanup at Riverwalk May 13th, 2017

 Trail Design & Layout May 20-21st, 2017

 National Trails Day, Saturday June 3rd, 2017 ~ Hike Donnelly Dome

 Deltana Parade ~ “Let’s Reminisce” ~ July 29, 2017 (come with ideas for next meeting)

 Historical Society meetings ~DJTA attend? Work together? When? Where?

ADJOURNED – 7:00pm NEXT MEETINGS – April 20th, May 25th, June 29th, July ~ no meeting

5. Ski Club – Brandy Baker ~ Successful year! Ended on March 16th, there was a write-up and pictures in the paper, ski equipment was signed out for the participates for the rest of the month and they should be returned by Friday the 31st at the elementary school, volunteers are needed to up re-organize and put away the equipment, Talk at the April School Assembly and hand out certificates and the group photo to each child; wanted to do hats or hand bands but the contacts were not getting back to her; decided that the field trip to Birch Hill was enough of a reward for participating in ski club; community ski is still available for the next couple of weeks before the snow melts, we would support whomever wanted to host one; ideas on how to work better with the schools in Fairbanks; parents feedback needed ~ how to get it; ideas for games to play while at Birch Hill if we decide to do it again next year (ski soccer, hula hoops, etc.); TRAX offered discount for ski equipment ~ a ski swap ~ buy kids ski equipment (skis, boots, poles) and can swap them out for the next size needed every year for $25