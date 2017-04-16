Delta Junction Trails Association Meeting

Co Op Extension Conference Room Jarvis Bldg.
Meeting Agenda
MINUTES -03/30/2017 * See below*
TREASURER REPORT-
OLD BUSINESS
1. Trail Talk
a. April ~ DJTA Accomplishments 2016 ~ article and pictures submitted
b. May ~ early in month: Breakup; mid-month: Hike Donnelly Dome National Hike Day
c. June ~ write-up of National Hike Day at Donnelly Dome
2. Membership-Ellie Mason
3. Liewer Trail
a. Access DGSD & City-Mindy
b. Trail lighting
4. Bluff Cabin Trail –Trail Cam
5. Ski Club-Brandy
6. RTCA- -Riverwalk development concept plan
NEW BUSINESS-
1. Prescription Walk
2. DJTA/RTCA Trail Design & Layout -May 20-21
3. Digital Community Events proposal-Chamber of Commerce
CORRESPONDENCE
NEXT MEETINGS – May 25, June 29, no July meeting, August31
Calendar of Events-
· Community clean up May 13-River Walk Park
· May 20-21st Trail Design & Layout Delta
· Hike Donnelly Dome National Trails Day June 3, 2017
· Deltana Fair Parade July29 “Let’s Reminisce”
Meeting notes from March 30
March 30, 2017, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Co-Op Extension Conference Room, Jarvis Building
Meeting Minutes
Attendance: Mindy Eggleston, Brandy Baker, Nicki Thomas, Carol Austin, Christine Lemly, Ellen Clark, Ellie Mason, Steve McCombs, Whit Ailluad, Audrey Murphy, Mike Murphy
MINUTES: 02/23/2017 ~ approved and submitted
TREASURER REPORT: grants are considered income; checking $17,520.77, savings $50.99
OLD BUSINESS
1. Trail Talk
a. April ~ DJTA Accomplishments 2016 ~ article and pictures submitted
b. May ~ early in month: Breakup; mid-month: Hike Donnelly Dome National Hike Day
c. June ~ write-up of National Hike Day at Donnelly Dome
a. Access DGSD & City – Mindy ~ DNR has application for public use easement, takes 3 months
b. Trail lighting – Grant RTP 2017 ~ We have signed agreement and are ready to go, but we need to know what is going on with the easement before we start; three phases with Morley Electric, 9 days to complete, funds for July or August; need to decide on timer, switch, coin operated, or photocell series to work the lights, what’s maintenance for the timer we decide on?, what’s the cost? , Kiosk light to stay on, and lights at the staging area to be controlled by DJTA when there are events
c. Signage – Arctic Fire & Safety – “no fire” signs posted on the trail kiosks
d. Fencing ~ Gary Hall ~ focusing on “t” shape fence to match the other one that is on Campbell Street, will be placed near the passage at the track, 12 feet long fence, Mindy hasn’t heard back from him; Judy to check in with Gary on Friday the 31st
1. Celebrate the Sun- March 11- Suggestions for next year ~ cleaning up snow a couple days earlier for events due to the parks cut backs, and post signs so people know not to destroy the areas we ready for the events, this will make set-up on the day easier and faster, 6 months before event need to get the cabin, warming fires at each station, possible snowshoe baseball with teams signing up early (same with other team activities), curling with plastic milk jugs, curling demo from local curling team members, painting in the snow, sledding hill, ice skating, 100 hot dogs, 1 bag of mini chocolates (Sam’s Club size) and 3 bags of marshmallows, possible picture slide show at the library in the fall of all the events that we have done
4. Fundraising ~ Christine Lemly ~ t-shirts sales were $57.14 with 7 days left to purchase ~these will be printed, only 3 hats sold so they will not be printed unless we get 24 more sold within 7 days; will need to come up with another idea for fundraising, bake sale? Trail mix sale?
Delta Library Association Basket Donation ~ get your “Happy Trail” items to Nicki Thomas by April 8th, so that she can get them to the library by the deadline
Marv Hassebroek ~ ATV registration ~ address at Trail Conference
David Klein ~ Proposal for Shaw Creek Flats State Parks
Linda Adler ~ Brownfield Assessment ~ July 17, 2017
Delta Chamber of Commerce ~ Digital Community Events Display
Rika’s bank stabilization a go! Brooks Ludwig
Alaska Trails Conference April 20-22nd, 2017 Anchorage
Cleanup at Riverwalk May 13th, 2017
Trail Design & Layout May 20-21st, 2017
National Trails Day, Saturday June 3rd, 2017 ~ Hike Donnelly Dome
Deltana Parade ~ “Let’s Reminisce” ~ July 29, 2017 (come with ideas for next meeting)
Historical Society meetings ~DJTA attend? Work together? When? Where?
ADJOURNED – 7:00pm
Leave a Reply