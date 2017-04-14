School News

Monday – Breakfast Burrito w/ shredded cheese & salsa, Refried Beans, Green Beans, Apple, Milk
Tuesday – Chicken Nuggets w/Mashed Potato, Side Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Bunny Grahams, Milk
Wednesday – NEMO BOAT (Fish Taco) , w/ Shredded Lettuce, Salsa, & Cheese, Baby Carrots, Orange Slices, Fruit Roll up, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Side Salad w/cucumbers, Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad Fresh Broccoli Florets, Canned Peaches, Milk
Monday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Side Salad w/cucumbers, Canned Pears, Milk
Tuesday – Breakfast Burrito w/ shredded cheese & salsa, Refried Beans, Green Beans, Apple, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad, Fresh Broccoli Florets, Canned Peaches, Milk
Thursday – Chicken Nuggets w/Mashed Potato, Side Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Bunny Grahams, Milk
Friday – NEMO BOAT (Fish Taco) , w/ Shredded Lettuce, Salsa, & Cheese, Baby Carrots, Orange Slices, Fruit Roll up, Milk
Monday – Breakfast Burrito w/Cheese & Salsa, Refried Beans, Salad Bar, Apple, Milk
Tuesday – Chicken Nuggets w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, WW Dinner Roll, Corn, Salad Bar, Applesauce, Graham Cracker, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Green Beans, Salad Bar, Orange Slices, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Friday – FISH FRIDAY! Fish Taco Boat w/shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black olives, & salsa, Salad Bar, Cooked Carrots, Pineapple, Sherbet Ice Cream, Milk
22 – 11am Field & Running Events, Host: Monroe, Location: North Pole
