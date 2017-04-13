Potential Threat Causes Fairbanks International Airport to Evacuate

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – On Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 9:04 p.m. AKST a caller reported that they planned to detonate an explosive device in the Fairbanks International Airport. Due to the nature of the threat the terminal was immediately evacuated to ensure the safety of both the travelling public and airport employees. Airport Police launched an immediate investigation that included a sweep of the terminal and ramp areas. During the sweep a second call was received at 9:06 p.m. and the threat was repeated. Fairbanks International Airport Police were assisted by the Alaska State Troopers, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Fort Wainwright’s Explosive Ordinance team and Transportation Security Administration. Repopulation of the terminal began at 10:05 p.m. after extensive search operations both internally and externally. The threats were determined non-credible and the terminal was reopened and operational at 10:14 p.m.
Two flights were impacted during the evacuation, one outbound and one inbound flight which took minimal delays. Both were able to continue their standard operation once the terminal was reopened.
Fairbanks International Airport would like to thank the first responders who were able to safely evacuate the terminal and confirm that no credible threat existed. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Airport Police at (907)474-2530 or the FBI at (907)276-4411.
Leave a Reply