New Fee Goes Into Effect For 2017 Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Salmon Permit



In 2017, the Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Salmon Permit will cost $15. The 2016 Alaska State Legislature adopted this new fee during the last session through the passage of House Bill 137, which also raised 2017 sport fishing, hunting, and trapping license, stamp, and tag fees. Funds from Chitina permit revenue will be used to provide sanitation services and trail maintenance at the fishery. The increased revenue from the sport fishing license will directly fund state sport fisheries management and research that also provides information for management of the personal use fishery. This was the first sport fishing license fee increase in 10 years.

Personal use fishing is open to Alaska residents only. A personal use permit and a valid resident sport fishing license, Permanent Identification (PID), or Disabled Veterans (DAV) license is required to participate in the fishery. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use fishery will open by emergency order between June 7 and June 15, depending on the number of salmon passing the Miles Lake sonar. Only one permit may be issued to a household per year. Chitina personal use salmon permits are now available online through the ADF&G store and will be available at select vendors beginning in May.