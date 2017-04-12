Easter – We Need It Really Bad

A dead Jesus takes all the air out of Christianity. If Jesus never arose from the grave then Christianity is just another organization meeting together every week and doing some nice things along the way. The church with a dead Jesus would still be a religious not for profit 501©3 but it would be a very dead religion.

There is so much sadness already in the world today. The world is hurting all over. From another horrible school shooting just this week at San Bernardino to a multiple number of murdered Christians reportedly bombed by Islamic State in Egypt. There is horror in Syria and growing tensions between Russia, Iran, North Korea and the United States. Fifty million plus Americans struggle every day in poverty. The hospitals and nursing homes are filled with people battling for their health and a little more life. The world is filled with worry. We worry about tomorrow. We worry how will we exist and we worry about our families and loved ones. We fret over a lot of stuff and often it is stuff we can’t change or never fix. We carry too much baggage with us and often we cannot remember what is in the baggage. One of the richest people in the United States is in the storage unit business. Everywhere I travel today I see more and more storage units popping up because we prize our junk so much. We store it up and someone else will often have to throw it away when we die.