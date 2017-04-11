SOCIAL security in plain LANGUAGE — it feels good to be understood

There’s only so much time in the day and we know you have a full “to do” list. We know you don’t have time to read confusing government paperwork filled with jargon that requires dictionaries and internet searches to understand. You want to process what you read immediately and without the help of a thesaurus. We get you.

That’s why our website is easy to access, convenient to navigate, and secure to use. Our FAQs at www∙socialsecurity∙gov/faq and publications at www∙socialsecurity∙gov/pubs contain clear, accurate information that is easy to understand. Some publications are available in up to 17 languages, and they’re written in the same clear, concise way as our English publications.

Nothing is more important to our agency than meeting the needs of those we serve. Social Security looks forward to continuing to secure today and tomorrow for you and your family.