PSA: Unit 13 Caribou Hunt Reports Due

Reports can be mailed, hand-delivered, or entered online. See your harvest reports for the website and your unique reporting code for each report. Failure to return your harvest reports may make you ineligible to receive 2018 Unit 13 Federal Subsistence caribou permits. The BLM office is open Monday Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., excluding Federal holidays. Call 907-822-3217 for help if you have lost your harvest reports or have further questions.

Robben Taylor

Partnership and Outreach Coordinator

BLM Glennallen Field Office