Extension Week Thanks

Thanks also to our Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation district employees. Colin Barnard demonstrated making salves and tinctures from Alaska’s forest, Tammie Kovalenko lectured on rare plants and pure seeds, Meghan Lene did a hands-on seed starting and will follow up with a transplanting class, and Jeff Mason presented on landscaping with native plants. These classes drew enthusiastic crowds.
First blooms of spring were the highlight from local crafter Lou Ann Fett, she helped participants create glass flowers and garden totems. Shelli Mathews, local potter, brought clay to the table and everyone made molded bowls and garden ornaments with accent and guidance from Shelli. Nancy King, local artist harvested bundles of willow stems and led a class on how to make a whimsical flower trellis. Christine Lemly, fitness trainer introduced the StrongWomen Program to a group of women and led the class in a demonstration of what to expect from the program.
It was an amazing week, and we are thankful for the continued support from the Delta Career Advancement Center and the Partners for Progress, to our extension professionals and our community.
Vel Wager said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the classes I was able to attend. My thanks to all who made these classes available. I’ve been telling all who will listen to me how wonderful the classes have been. Looking forward to the next round of them!”
