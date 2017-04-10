Extension Week Thanks

Thank you to all who presented and participated during the third annual Extension Week in Delta March 27-31. Seventy people participated in 16 classes. There was strong community interest with several people signed up for multiple classes. We are grateful to our Extension support from Fairbanks. Art Nash with assistance from Jim Scott presented on biochar and greenhouse heat; they constructed a greenhouse rocket stove mass heater on location that drew a small crowd over a beautiful spring weather weekend. Julie Riley, and Leslie Shallcross were highlights of this year’s program; we appreciated introducing them to our community and bringing their vast knowledge and enthusiasm to Delta. Julie discussed composting in detail; she also answered other garden related questions, and we are hopeful to have her back in the near future. Leslie consulted on dining with diabetes one evening, and the next day wowed a group with a fermentation extravaganza that kept them busy slicing and dicing while being educated on the science. Thank you; your programs were very well received, and we continue to hear wonderful comments about the classes that were offered, including this one by Vel Wager. “The Fermentation class was AMAZING!!!! I was astounded by the information provided and the instruction given. Leslie Shallcross was just incredible!”

Thanks also to our Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation district employees. Colin Barnard demonstrated making salves and tinctures from Alaska’s forest, Tammie Kovalenko lectured on rare plants and pure seeds, Meghan Lene did a hands-on seed starting and will follow up with a transplanting class, and Jeff Mason presented on landscaping with native plants. These classes drew enthusiastic crowds.

First blooms of spring were the highlight from local crafter Lou Ann Fett, she helped participants create glass flowers and garden totems. Shelli Mathews, local potter, brought clay to the table and everyone made molded bowls and garden ornaments with accent and guidance from Shelli. Nancy King, local artist harvested bundles of willow stems and led a class on how to make a whimsical flower trellis. Christine Lemly, fitness trainer introduced the StrongWomen Program to a group of women and led the class in a demonstration of what to expect from the program.

It was an amazing week, and we are thankful for the continued support from the Delta Career Advancement Center and the Partners for Progress, to our extension professionals and our community.

Vel Wager said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the classes I was able to attend. My thanks to all who made these classes available. I’ve been telling all who will listen to me how wonderful the classes have been. Looking forward to the next round of them!”