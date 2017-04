It is with a heavy heart that Arctic Monkey Garage, LLC, closed its doors in town at 1527 Richardson Hwy on Friday 4/7/17. You can still find us at Arctic Grayling Avenue for small engine repair to include ATV’s, UTVs, lawnmowers, motorcycles, etc.

We want to thank all the loyal customers for supporting us for the last few years and look forward to our future.

Thanks

Angela & Rance Lentz