Statewide Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan Public Meeting

The State of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF), in partnership with DOWL and Alta Planning + Design, are working to create a plan to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure across the state.

We will be holding a public meeting in Fairbanks on April 18, from 5–7 p.m. that will be available to surrounding communities (Delta and others) via Facebook live streaming and teleconference. We hope that you can join us for this meeting and provide your input via Facebook or teleconference. You can also email us at akbikeped@dowl.com or visit our website www.akbikeped.com to submit formal public comment.

To view the Facebook live streaming in Fairbanks, please click back to event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1100109006802200/.

The goal of the project is to improve safety, increase accessibility, and promote healthy lifestyles in Alaska’s communities.

Tuesday, April 18 at 5 PM – 7 PM

Raven Landing Center, Senior Community Fairbanks

1222 Cowles St, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701