Army Announces Airborne Brigade Decision, Deployment

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JBER, Alaska – The Department of the Army announced today its intent to retain the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division as a brigade combat team and not convert it to an airborne task force.

The plan to retain 4/25 is based on emerging mission requirements and the FY17 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) call for a Regular Army end strength of 476,000 soldiers.

The Army also announced today that approximately 1,500 soldiers from the 4-25th IBCT (A) will deploy to Afghanistan later this year as part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“As the only U.S. Army Airborne brigade in the Pacific, our Spartan Brigade paratroopers are exceptionally capable, well-trained and a well-led organization,” said Maj. Gen. Bryan Owens, the commanding general of U.S. Army Alaska. “These soldiers train rigorously in a wide range of climates and environments. I am fully confident in their ability to excel and overcome any challenges they will face during this deployment.”

A final decision to retain the Spartan Brigade as a full brigade combat team after its deployment is dependent on receiving an appropriation from Congress commensurate with the increased end strength outlined in the NDAA.

“We welcome the Army’s decision and are proud of the trust and confidence our senior leaders are placing in the professionalism and dedication of our paratroopers,” said Col. Paul Larson, commander of the 4-25th IBCT (A). “We are focused now on our combat training center rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center and the follow-on deployment to Afghanistan later this year in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.”

John Pennell

Public Affairs Office