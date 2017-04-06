FCA Presents Shane Koyczan

In a realm where poets rarely intersect with stardom, the Opening Ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics introduced us to Shane Koyczan. An internationally recognized author and spoken word artist, Shane has emerged as a creator of poetry that dares to belong to the people and speak directly to them in their own voice. He is not only a writer, but a multi-platform spoken word virtuoso. And we’re welcoming him to Fairbanks in April—National Poetry Month.

In 2013, he collaborated with animators to make the anti-bullying viral video ͞”To This Day” which has had over 13 million views, and he performed a customized version ͞”For the Bullied and the Beautiful” to acclaim at the 2013 International TED Conference in Long Beach, California. Shane shapes his words and delivers in multi mediums from authored, video, spoken word, operatic, and musically performed.

