Pesticide Training Presented in Seven Communities April 18 – 20

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer pesticide applicator certification training April 18-20 by videoconference.

The session will take place at sites in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Palmer, Delta Junction, Soldotna, Sitka, Juneau and other communities as requested. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an exam scheduled after the training.

The state requires certification for anyone who uses or sells restricted pesticides. Certification is also required for anyone who acts as a pesticide consultant, engages in the commercial or contract use of pesticides or supervises their use at a public location.

Registration is available at ‪‪http://bit.ly/0417PAT. Participants are encouraged to become familiar with the materials and math needed prior to the training. For more information and to request another training location, contact Janice Chumley at 907-262-5824 or jichumley@alaska.edu.

ON THE WEB: www.uaf.edu/ces/ah/psep/pesticide-training-session/