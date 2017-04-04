ADOT&PF Celebrates Work Zone Safety

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The ground may still be covered in snow across most of the state, but the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) is looking ahead to the quickly approaching construction season. The department joins other DOTs around the nation to celebrate National Work Zone Awareness Week April 3-7, 2017.

This year’s theme is “Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands; Drive Toward Zero Crashes.” DOTs are sharing this message in an effort to protect workers, drivers and passengers.

Alaska averages approximately 80 highway work zone crashes each year. ADOT&PF reminds drivers to stay alert and be cautious when driving through work zones by minimizing distractions, following signs and flaggers, and reducing speeds.

Drivers can check www.AlaskaNavigator.org for construction updates on active projects or visit 511.Alaska.Gov when planning travel on Alaska highways. The Alaska 511 system is also available for drivers by dialing 511, following @alaska511 on Twitter or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/Alaska511. The system provides statewide road condition information, including road closures, alerts to emergency incidences, weather conditions affecting travelers and AMBER Alerts.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”