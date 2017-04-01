The Taylor Highway is Open to Eagle

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Taylor Highway is now open from the Alaska Highway to the city of Eagle. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) Maintenance and Operations crews started removing snow and ice along the 160-mile road in mid-March.

The Boundary Spur, also known as the Top of the World Highway, is open to the border. The border remains closed until U.S./Canadian Customs opens May 15. Opening of the border is predicated on the breakup of the Yukon River at Dawson, which will allow the George Black Ferry to operate.

ADOT&PF urges travelers to drive with extreme caution and expect water and ice on the road. Drivers should anticipate winter weather, especially in higher elevations, and travel with winter survival gear and chains. Drivers are warned to watch for drifting snow, icy conditions, running water, and maintenance personnel and equipment near the road.

ADOT&PF staff in Eagle will be monitoring American Summit at MP 138-145 during the following times: Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Please plan accordingly.

>Before traveling the Taylor Highway visit 511.alaska.gov or call 511 for the latest conditions.

