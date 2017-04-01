BLM invites Public Comment For Fiber Optic Cable to Be Buried

GLENNALLEN, Alaska – Today the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Glennallen Field Office is announcing a 15-day public review and comment period on a proposed plan from Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative (CVTC) to install a 140-mile fiber optic cable along the Richardson Highway between Gakona Junction and Delta Junction, Alaska.

CVTC’s proposed plan is expected to provide a critical link for Southcentral Alaska. When completed, it will connect facilities in Valdez, Whitter, Fairbanks, and beyond to the North Slope.

The proposed fiber optic cable will be buried about 48 inches below the surface and will require a working corridor 15-feet wide, requiring some clearing of vegetation. Construction is anticipated to begin during the 2017 field season and will complete no later than October 2018.

Public comments will help inform the BLM analysis on CVTC’s application and the comment period begins Friday, March 31, 2017, and ends Saturday, April 15, 2017. To review the proposed action and submit comments, please visit the BLM’s National NEPA register at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office.

Using an “Advanced Search,” enter NEPA number: DOI-BLM-AK-A020-2017-0023-EA. You may also submit comments to the BLM Glennallen Field Office, Attn: CVTC – Fiber Optic Cable, P.O. Box 147, Glennallen, AK 99588.

**Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identification information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Robben Taylor

Partnership and Outreach Coordinator

BLM Glennallen Field Office