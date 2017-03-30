Obituary ~ Richard H. “Dick” Leedy

Richard “Dick” H. Leedy, age 84, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Messiah Village. Born March 7, 1933 in Newport, PA, he was the son of Paul A. and Helen (Beasom) Leedy. Richard “Dick” H. Leedy, age 84, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Messiah Village. Born March 7, 1933 in Newport, PA, he was the son of Paul A. and Helen (Beasom) Leedy.

He was a welder by trade, and worked for L.B.Smith Equipment, Lemoyne; Bethlehem Steel, Steelton; Valk Manufacturing, New Kingstown; and for the International Union of Operating Engineers on the 800 mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

In addition to his trade, Dick’s entrepreneurial spirit began at an early age selling firewood out of his toy wagon. He had numerous jobs through his youth and until his passing carried the first silver dollar (now worn smooth and thin) he ever received for payment in the 1940s.

As an adult, Dick and his surviving wife of 65 years, Ethel D. (Thebes) Leedy, of New Bloomfield, built and operated for ten years, The Vista Drive In, Mechanicsburg (the original restaurant at York & Portland Streets), the Mr. Softee Truck in the Mechanicsburg and Shiremanstown Area and at various festivals, Big Horn Gun & Ammo sporting goods shop in Delta Junction, Alaska (their home for 34 years), and his own welding rig.

His passion which he shared with Ethel was hunting, which lead them to their much loved Alaska for 40 years. The pursuit took him as far away as Africa, but his favorite hunting ground was North America. Dick’s favorite hunts were for the Alaskan Black Bear and Dull Sheep.

His memberships included the NRA, Safari Club International, Grand Slam Club Ovis (GSCO), and numerous local hunting clubs. In 2014 Dick & Ethel received the elusive Legends Award from the GSCO, recognizing them as the first husband and wife to each achieve the Super Slam Award for bagging all the North American Big Game. From all his hunting adventures, Dick’s prize was his Pennsylvania Black Bear.

Dick’s other interests included his grandchildren and great-grandchildren which he loved and NASCAR which may have developed from his own days as a stock car driver at Williams Grove, Silver Spring, Lincoln, and Susquehanna speedways.

He was predeceased by his niece, Mary Anne McFarlane of San Mateo CA. Also surviving are his sister, Linda L. McFarlane of Pleasanton CA, his son Rick and daughter-in-law Kerri, two grandchildren, Brian Leedy and Laura Beatty, and six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dick’s friends throughout North America, especially in the hunting community, for their friendship throughout the decades.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Messiah Village Chapel, 100 Mt. Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA. In our way of remembering Dick we will be wearing causal clothing, jeans and cowboy boots optional. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Veterans Hunt Program, Grand Slam Club Ovis, P. O. Box 310727, Birmingham, AL 35231.