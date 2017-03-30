Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:30PM- immediately following Special Meeting

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible

and productive member of society.

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Dana Mock, Vice President

Eileen Herman, Treasurer

Barbara Parker, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Flower Cole

Eileen Williams

Joseph Mock, Student Representative

LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. E Rate

2. Board Goal: Board Member Orientation BB9230

3. Key Indicators of Successful Schools

4. Community Schools/Facilities Use

5. Policy Updates First Reading

F. Future Meetings

1. Business Meeting April ? , 2017

2. Work Session May 4, 2017

3. Business Meeting May 25, 2017

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

I. Adjournment

2017- 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance program.

2. The board will adopt key Indicators of success and implement an annual review of those Indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.