Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, April 6, 2017 Thursday, April 6, 2017

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School

Time: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Dana Mock, Vice President

Eileen Herman, Treasurer

Barbara Parker, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Flower Cole

Eileen Williams

Joseph Mock, Student Representative

LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

F. Adoption of an Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda

G. Action Item

1. Approve Fy 2017-2018 Certificated Contracts

H. Adjournment

2017- 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.