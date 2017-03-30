Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School
Time: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Joseph Mock, Student Representative
LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of an Agenda
1. Adoption of Agenda
G. Action Item
1. Approve Fy 2017-2018 Certificated Contracts
H. Adjournment
2017- 2018 Board Goals
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance program.
2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.
3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.
4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
