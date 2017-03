The Pine Grosbeak is the largest of the “winter finches,” averaging 8 – 10″ and weighing 1.8 ounces. They are plump, heavy-chested birds with a relatively long, moderately notched tail. Adult males are varying shades of pink or red on the head, breast, sides, back, and rump; with blackish-brown flight feathers; two white wing-bars; and white edges on the tertials and secondaries. The underparts are grayish.

Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips