Introducing the Social Justice Fund for Alaska: Call for Nominations

An exciting new opportunity for progressive projects to receive funding in Alaska is now available.

The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) will open its very first grant cycle from the Social Justice Fund on Tuesday March 28th and will begin accepting nominations for potential grantees. Made possible by a generous $1 million pledge by John Rubini and Clare Bertucio, the Social Justice Fund will offer flexible support for projects, programs, and organizations that work toward equity in access to services, equal rights for all, and high levels of civic engagement. Organizations that seek to develop and retain capable leaders, facilitate meaningful collaborative work and partners, and build broad awareness for social justice issues are encouraged to apply.

This fund represents a shift in the focus of philanthropy in Alaska to include supporting charitable organizations while addressing progressive causes that provide measurable outcomes in equity in Alaskan communities. The Social Justice Fund will balance funding between near-term needs and long-term efforts aimed at system change. Projects that mobilize grassroots efforts and creative cross-agency partnerships will be considered especially strong applicants. In an innovative manner, this fund will award flexible grant support that can be used to advance projects, programs, partnerships, and assist with general operating expenses.

“Some of the groups that do the most important work in the social justice sector have difficulty raising funds because they are progressive in nature and politically challenging to support. The Alaska Community Foundation’s Social Justice Fund will support these groups and the progressive community, which can go a long way toward promoting a more just and collaborative community.” – John Rubini

This is a noncompetitive award process initiated through nominations. If you represent such a group or know of a group or entity working collaboratively on social justice issues, please submit a nomination on ACF’s website at http://alaskacf.org/blog/grants/socialjustice/. Organizations are encouraged to self-nominate and individuals and/or other nonprofit organizations may also submit nominations for organizations they know are doing exemplary social justice work.

The nomination process opens March 28th and close April 27th. Grantees will be announced in mid-May. Please visit the above link to submit a nomination and for more information on the Social Justice Fund.

Established in 1995, The Alaska Community Foundation is a statewide platform for philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter. Holding approximately $79 million in more than 400 funds for the benefit of Alaskans, ACF grants $3 million to $5 million each year to charitable nonprofit organizations and projects across the state. Our mission is to inspire the spirit of giving and connect people, organizations and causes to strengthen Alaska’s communities now and forever. For more information, visit www.alaskacf.org or call (907) 334-6700.

