Delta Library Open House & Basket of Books Silent Auction



The Delta Library Open House and Basket of Books Silent Auction is coming up on April 22 and the library is seeking donations of sturdy baskets in any shape, style or color. – the bigger the better since they need to hold books and assorted items for the auction.

If you find any baskets you can part with during your spring cleaning frenzy, please consider dropping them off at the library during business hours (10 – 6 M-F and 11 – 5 Saturdays) Questions?

Call Joyce @ the library 895-4102. Thank you and we’ll see you on April 22!

Joyce McCombs, Director

Delta Community Library