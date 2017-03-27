Fire drills are proven to save lives. On December 1,1958, at Our Lady Of The Angels Catholic School, a school fire in Chicago claimed the lives of 92 children. The school was compliant with all the laws and safety practices at the time. One reason so many lives were lost was that students and teachers were trapped on the second floor and no one knew the best way out of the building. Since then routine fire drills in every school across the country have taught children what to do when the alarm rings. When that happens, there is no time for instruction, debate or second-guessing. Every child in every school knows exactly what to do and where to go. As a result, there have been no school-fire-related fatalities in the United States for the past several decades.

Some time back a tsunami drill was held in our local area. When the sirens sounded at the appointed time, hundreds of people made their way to high ground and to safe assembly points throughout the city. Organizers claimed it was a resounding success because, just like the fire drills, those who participated will know exactly what to do when the real thing occurs.

There is a reason (and a requirement) airlines go through those recitations before every take-off. You know the one, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is how a seatbelt works, and in the unlikely event of the loss of cabin pressure this mask will drop down…” Seasoned flyers always act bored and almost perturbed that they must endure this one more time, but the truth is, those little briefings save lives. When there is an emergency landing, everyone already knows where the exits are, everyone knows how to open them and that there will be a big, inflatable slippery slide to safety. Passengers know to put their own mask on first, and then attend to the children and others around them. People know what to do ahead of time and lives are spared as a result.

If a fire breaks out in your home in the middle of the night, does your family know the safest way to get out of the house? Do you have a designated assembly point outside so you know immediately when everyone is present and accounted for? It’s all about saving lives and minimizing injury. Fire drills and evacuation drills are all a part of your plan. You may have the most complete “kit” in your neighborhood, but if you haven’t taken the time to make a plan, your preparations may all be in vain.

