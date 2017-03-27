Bellamy Brothers Coming to the Carlson Center

The Bellamy Brothers: Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself – music that is now celebrating 40 years of success. Their latest project is their new album titled ’40 Years’ is an ambitious project that celebrates their career with 20 of their biggest hits and then adds 20 brand new songs in this 2 CD anniversary collection.
Carlson Center
General Admission Only – No refunds
May 14, 2017
7pm
Tickets go on sale March 28
