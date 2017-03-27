Adult Learning Programs to Re-Design Class Offerings in Delta

Adult Learning Programs of Alaska (ALPA) has made the difficult decision to close our physical office in Delta Junction. ALPA has in the past offered Adult Basic Education (ABE) and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes locally in Delta Junction.

Since the State changed the way GED testing was done in Alaska beginning on 1/1/2014 we had a continual drop off of students in the Delta office. In the 2 ¼ years since the test change we have only served nine students for a total of 28 hours.

ALPA will focus our attention on expanding the array of distance and online course offerings that can be utilized in Delta Junction or any location in the Interior of Alaska. In an era of declining funds for all services, our goal is to focus on re-designing our services to more efficiently meet the needs of the people of the Interior of Alaska. This re-designing will allow us to serve more students in a more locations.

The decision to close our physical office in Delta Junction does not come easy and was not without serious contemplation. We remain dedicated to being a good partner of the people of the Interior of Alaska as we seek effective and creative solutions to sustaining such educational programs and creating new alternatives. Our mission to promote and provide goal-oriented, lifelong learning experiences to the people of Interior Alaska by offering individualized services for personal educational and career growth is unwavering.

William Mattson