Alaska Design Forum Presents Joel Salatin

Joel Salatin is a full-time farmer and writer. He holds a BA degree in English and writes extensively in magazines such as Stockman Grass Farmer, Acres Usa, and Foodshed. The family’s farm, Polyface Inc. has been featured in Smithsonian Magazine, National Geographic, Gourmet and countless other radio, television and print media. A wordsmith, he describes his occupation as “mob-stocking herbivorous solar conversion lignified carbon sequestration fertilization.” He has been featured in many popular food movies and books as he passionately defends small farms, local food systems, and the right to opt out of the conventional food paradigm. polyfacefarms.com
DETAILS & REGISTRATION FOR ALL EVENTS:
http://alaskadesignforum.org/joel-salatin/
~Lecture
May 1, 2017 // 7pm
Anchorage Museum // *$20
May 4, 2017 // 4:30pm-8:30pm
APU Atwood Dining Hall // **$75
May 5, 2017 // Doors open at 6pm
Pioneer School House // ***Pricing Varies
*FAIRBANKS*
~Workshop – Microscale Farming at Home
May 2, 2017 // 11am-3pm
Calypso Farm & Ecology Center // **$75
May 2, 2017 // 6pm
Blue Loon // *$20
*JUNEAU*
~Workshop – Food Policy
May 3, 2017 // 11am-3pm
Juneau Arts & Culture Center // **$75
May 3, 2017 // 6pm
360 North // *$20
* Lecture seating is limited per venue. Advance purchase/registration (even for season pass holders) is highly recommended. $20/$15 Students
** Workshop Advance registration also highly recommended. $75/$50 Students
*** DINE BY DESIGN tickets are available now. Prices vary.
