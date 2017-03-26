A Woman’s Affair ~ March 31 – April 2

A Woman’s Affair at the Carlson Center is always a highly anticipated kickoff to spring. Sponsored by the Law Office of Rita T. Allee, it is a trade show organized specifically for women about women. This total women’s show is a place to make contact with women owned businesses, discuss important health issues, get tips for managing finances, become aware of new career opportunities and education possibilities, see the latest fashions, enjoy a makeover or massage, pick up new home-decorating ideas and gardening information, or discover a new hobby…all under one roof.

The 2016 event was a ton of fun with over 160 different businesses and agencies and a public attendance of 3500. The public loved the “feel” of the show and enjoyed the opportunity of gathering educational information and shopping. The seminars and health fair that took place throughout the weekend were a great attraction and were well received by all who attended. Friday Night Wine Tasting

Friday evening opened with a wine tasting sponsored by Northland Hearing and the wine provided by K&L Distributors. Like the rest of the weekend, the event is always a huge success and a fun night out! Tickets included the tasting, hors d’oeuvres, great door prizes, and a weekend pass to A Woman’s Affair. Friday Night Wine TastingFriday evening opened with a wine tasting sponsored by Northland Hearing and the wine provided by K&L Distributors. Like the rest of the weekend, the event is always a huge success and a fun night out! Tickets included the tasting, hors d’oeuvres, great door prizes, and a weekend pass to A Woman’s Affair. Health at a Woman’s Affair

Each year a Natural Health section is incorporated into the show. It’s a great opportunity to increase public awareness of choices for natural health and healing in the Fairbanks Community. There is also a health fair sponsored by U.S. HealthWorks, Fairbanks. Their wonderful addition offers services such as Blood Pressure, Height/Weight, BMI/Body Fat %, Cholesterol Check, Glucose Check, Pulmonary Function Testing, and Physical Therapy Advice.

SHOW DATES & HOURS:

Fri., March 31 – Wine Tasting 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Fri., March 31 – Trade Show 6pm to 9pm

Sat., April 1 – 10am to 5pm

Sun., April 2 – 11am to 5pm