BLM Invites Public Comment on Valdez Creek Mining Company, LLC’s Amended Mining Plan of Operations

GLENNALLEN, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Glennallen Field Office today announced that it has opened a 30-day public review and comment period to inform the BLM analysis for Valdez Creek Mining Company, LLC’s (VCM) proposed amended plan of operations to add two additional federal mining claims to its existing operating plan.
VCM’s proposed plan is adjacent to its ongoing mining activity within the Valdez Creek Mining District. The BLM previously authorized VCM mining activity on its federal claims with up to 25 acres of ground disturbance. In January of 2017, VCM submitted an amended mining plan of operations that would expand its existing mining area. The new proposal requires further public, stakeholder, and agency review, including a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis.
The amended plan proposes adding additional federal mining claims to the existing plan and includes disturbing an additional fifteen acres of ground. This amendment will bring the total authorized unreclaimed and partially reclaimed ground disturbance to approximately 40 acres. A drilling program will be utilized followed by open pit methods to expose and mine gold-bearing gravels. Organics and top soil removed from the proposed pit and access ramp will be stored for reclamation at the operation. The public comment period on VCM’s proposed plan begins, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 and ends Friday, April 21, 2017. To review the Proposed Plan of Operations and submit comments, please visit the BLM’s National NEPA register. https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office.
Using an “Advanced Search,” enter NEPA number:
DOI-BLM-AK-A020-2017-0017-EA. Comments may also be submitted to the BLM Glennallen Field Office, Attn: VCM, P.O. Box 147, Glennallen, AK 99588.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identification information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal indemnifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
