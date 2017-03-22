BLM Invites Public Comment on Valdez Creek Mining Company, LLC’s Amended Mining Plan of Operations

DOI-BLM-AK-A020-2017-0017-EA. Comments may also be submitted to the BLM Glennallen Field Office, Attn: VCM, P.O. Box 147, Glennallen, AK 99588.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identification information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal indemnifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land, known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. With a total workforce of over 10,000 employees, the BLM’s mission is to manage and conserve the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield. In Fiscal Year 2014, the BLM generated $5.2 billion in receipts from public lands.