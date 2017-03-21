Hand Washing

We all know that modern medicine and effective antibiotics work to reduce illness, right? They do, but preventing illness before it gets a foothold can reduce the amount of antibiotics people use and the cost of those antibiotics. In addition, the frequent use of antibiotics increases the likelihood that antibiotic resistance will develop.

Recent research by Michigan State University showed that only 5 percent of people washed their hands in the right way and for long enough to be effective. What is the right way to wash your hands? First, start by wetting your hands with water, either hot or cold. Add soap. If you are using liquid soap, use an amount about the size of a quarter. Rub your hands together, being careful to make sure you get the backs of the hands, between the fingers and under the nails for a total of 20 seconds. Bacteria are often under fingernails and on your fingers, so wash those areas carefully.