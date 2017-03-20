IABA Home Show ~ March 24 – 26

The 2017 IABA HOME SHOW will be an excellent chance for vendors to market goods to a wide cross section of our community. You won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity to be part of the excitement, profit, and fun. The theme for 2017 will be “Follow The Yellow Brick Road” and we are excited to see what kind of Wizard of Oz fun the vendors put together.

The IABA HOME SHOW is sponsored by the Interior Alaska Building Association. Proceeds from the event go to support this nonprofit agency whose mission is to promote safe, durable and affordable housing while coordinating all fields related to the building industry for the benefit of our community and the industry as a whole.

SHOW DATES & HOURS:

Fri., Mar. 24 – 2 pm to 8 pm

Sat., Mar. 25 – 10 am to 6 pm

Sun., Mar. 26 – 11am to 5pm

Carlson Center

2nd Avenue, Fairbanks

Phone: (907)451-7800