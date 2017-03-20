IABA Home Show ~ March 24 – 26

The Interior Alaska Building Association’s Home Show has become a major community event for people interested in every aspect of northern living. It is the only home show in Fairbanks and has become the unofficial kick off to spring and the building season in our community. From financing to new construction to remodeling to refurnishing…it’s all there in one location on one floor with lots of free parking. There are free seminars all weekend with tips and advice on improving your home and saving you money!
The 2017 IABA HOME SHOW will be an excellent chance for vendors to market goods to a wide cross section of our community. You won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity to be part of the excitement, profit, and fun. The theme for 2017 will be “Follow The Yellow Brick Road” and we are excited to see what kind of Wizard of Oz fun the vendors put together.
The IABA HOME SHOW is sponsored by the Interior Alaska Building Association. Proceeds from the event go to support this nonprofit agency whose mission is to promote safe, durable and affordable housing while coordinating all fields related to the building industry for the benefit of our community and the industry as a whole.
Fri., Mar. 24 – 2 pm to 8 pm
Sat., Mar. 25 – 10 am to 6 pm
Sun., Mar. 26 – 11am to 5pm
Carlson Center
2nd Avenue, Fairbanks
Phone: (907)451-7800
