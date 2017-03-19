Five Essentials Part II

Last week I mentioned there are five essentials everyone should have on hand. The first three are a camp stove (or some method of cooking without electricity), a method for purifying water, and a battery-powered radio, preferably one that includes a NOAA weather channel.

Item number four is a backup light source. Everybody knows about Coleman lanterns. (There are also other brands, but Coleman is the most popular.) They are propane (or liquid fuel) powered and put out not only a very bright light, but a significant amount of heat as well. The drawback is anything that puts out light, requires either fuel or batteries. So be sure to include fuel or batteries in your plan. Battery powered devices come in either the rechargeable type or regular version. Either way, when the power goes out, it’s pretty handy to be able to lay hands on a flashlight or lantern within minutes of the failure. Another suggestion is to pick up a few of those little flashlights you see at most checkout counters. Keep them together in a dresser drawer and during a power failure, give one to each family member. That way if they need to leave the room, they don’t have to take the primary light source with them. A word on candles; I’m a big fan of candles, but they are an open flame so use appropriate caution. If you have propane or natural gas plumbed into your home, don’t be too hasty to light a candle. In an earthquake, those fuel lines can rupture and if you strike a match it could have disastrous consequences. Next trip to the store, pick up something that makes light! And batteries, you can never have too many batteries. Get a variety of sizes, but get some!