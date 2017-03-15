Sen. Dunleavy Presenting Fiscal Approach in Fairbanks

JUNEAU – Sen. Mike Dunleavy (R-Wasilla) will be presenting his fiscal approach via video conference at the Noel Wien Public Library Conference Room from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. To read more about the plan, click here.
WHO: Senator Mike Dunleavy
WHAT: Senator Dunleavy’s Fiscal Plan Presentation
WHERE: Noel Wien Public Library Conference Room, Fairbanks
WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Bethany Marcum in my office at (907) 440-7000.
WHO: Senator Mike Dunleavy
WHAT: Senator Dunleavy’s Fiscal Plan Presentation
WHERE: Noel Wien Public Library Conference Room, Fairbanks
WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Bethany Marcum in my office at (907) 440-7000.
The Delta Community Library will also be broadcasting this presentation
Leave a Reply