Sen. Dunleavy Presenting Fiscal Approach in Fairbanks

JUNEAU – Sen. Mike Dunleavy (R-Wasilla) will be presenting his fiscal approach via video conference at the Noel Wien Public Library Conference Room from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. To read more about the plan, click here.

WHO: Senator Mike Dunleavy

WHAT: Senator Dunleavy’s Fiscal Plan Presentation

WHERE: Noel Wien Public Library Conference Room, Fairbanks

WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Bethany Marcum in my office at (907) 440-7000.

The Delta Community Library will also be broadcasting this presentation