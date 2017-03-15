America Saves

Be aware of savings. Take a few moments and analyze where you are in your savings. Check your retirement accounts, savings accounts and any other pots of money you might have.

Set a goal. Take a look at where you should be. The experts tell us that we need six to nine months of our regular expenditures in a savings account in case of job loss or other financial emergency. Since we’ve already determined that most citizens have less than $1,000 in savings, it seems almost impossible to get there. Let’s set the bar a little lower to see if we can get some success. The average emergency that a family has costs about $2,500. That equates to an unexpected doctor or hospital bill, a home repair or an automotive repair. If you have this much money in an account and you have an emergency, you won’t have to resort to your credit cards to pay it. Set your goal to get $2,500 in a savings account this year. Later, we’ll tackle the larger savings goal.