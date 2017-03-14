2017 Extension Week in Delta – Free Classes

Come join the Cooperative Extension Service and the Delta Partners for Progress in celebrating the arrival of spring with five days of FREE mini classes. Classes run 1 to 2 hours and will be held either at the Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room, or the Delta Career Advancement Center. Space is limited and some classes will be providing supplies. Please register with the Extension office in Delta by contacting Christy or Phil at 895-4215 or cmroden@alaska.edu, or stop by the office located in the Jarvis Office Center, Room 114, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Friday, March 22, 2017.
10 a.m. — Love Peonies?, Marjorie Illingworth, North Pole Peonies, Think they are just for mid-West
gardens? Just a commercial endeavor? NO! Peonies are for you! They are a long lasting, very hardy perennial, that in the garden require only minimal care. This workshop will discuss what peonies are the best for your garden, where to plant them, how to plant them, and how to keep them blooming, year after year! Delta Career Advancement Center
11 a.m. — Water Gardens, Marjorie Illingworth, North Pole Peonies, Water gardens are not just for experts or southern climes! Water Gardens offer almost unlimited variations, even in Interior Alaska – from a small fish bowl or aquarium with miniature water plants to a permanent outdoor pond – water, plants and even fish offer an ever-changing oasis of quite in a hectic world. At our house, Water Gardening is a family affair! Water Gardens are fun, easy to care for (chickweed doesn’t stand a chance), and the whole family can enjoy them. This class is designed to introduce or expand your interest in Water Gardens as a hobby, a family activity, or just as part of you interior design or exterior landscaping. You will receive information on how to start, maintain or expand a Water Garden, where to find supplies locally and what mail order catalogs offer products most likely to thrive in Interior Alaska. Delta Career Advancement Center
1 p.m. — Rare Plants – Pure Seeds, Tammie Kovalenko, Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District Youth Development Agent, This workshop will look at what is the defining factors for a plants or seeds to be considered as an heirlooms. Performance, saving seeds, traditions and continuity; most valuably where to locate rare seeds and plants. In addition, supportive research being done in the Upper Tanana Valley. Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room
6 p.m. — Plate Flowers and Totems for the Garden, Lou Ann Fett, local artist – trash to treasures, For Flowers: bring different sizes of plates/platters, small bowls or votive candle holders. For Totems: wine bottles, figurines, bowls, tea cups/saucers (think birdbath) can use glass, melamine, plastic, ceramic, any and all will work while creating your garden treasures (go on-line for inspiration and ideas). Lou Ann will demonstrate and you will create. Plan on 1 to 2 pieces for this class. (Glue will be provided). Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room
10 a.m. — Planting and Landscaping with Native Species, Jeff Mason, Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District Ecologist: Planting and landscaping with native species has several benefits. Natives are adapted to our local climate which means they have better survival and growth than most exotic species. They can also be collected locally for free. In this presentation you will learn which trees, shrubs, and wildflowers are available in Delta, how best to transplant them, when its best to do so, the types of sites and soils that are best for each species, how to maintain them, and other benefits. Delta Career Advancement Center
1 p.m. — Pottery for Beginners, Shelli Mathews local artist and master potter Tenderfoot Pottery, In this 2-3 hour class participants will explore manipulating clay in a short, fun group exercise slab of clay will be provided per student to form into a shallow dish, garden markers or any other piece you can think of. You will be able to draw an image on the slab if you like. Tools and some texture materials will be provided for your use. Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room
6 p.m. — Seed Starting, Meghan Lene, Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District Agronomist: Meghan will provide information on how and when to start your own vegetables and flowers from seed with a follow-up class in two weeks (Tuesday, April 11) on transplanting. Jarvis Office Center CES Conference Room
10 a.m. — Willow Weaving – Making a Flower Trellis, Nancy King, Local Artist: Learn how to collect and make your own flower trellis for the garden using willow. Join Nancy outdoors to select willow for this project – she will bring pieces to work with, however, those of you willing to get outside to forage are encouraged to do so – just be sure to dress for the outing. If you have nippers please bring them. Nancy will have completed willow projects for inspiration. Jarvis Office Center CES Conference Room
6 p.m. — Composting, Julie Riley, Horticulture Agent, UAF Cooperative Extension Service Delta Career Advancement Center
10 a.m. — Salves and Tinctures, Colin Barnard, outdoor enthusiast, Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District:. Collin will show the class how to make some basic salves and tinctures from materials that can be gathered in the winter months. Specifically you will be learning how to make Balm of Gilead (from balsam poplar buds), Spruce Pitch Salve and Highbush Cranberry Tincture. The principles used to make these wilderness remedies can also be used to make salves and tinctures with various plants during the summer months, which we will also be discussing. Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room
1 p.m. — Intro To Strong Alaskan – Fitness? Christine Lemly, fitness trainer, The Strong Woman is based off a program developed by Miriam Nelson at Tufts University. It is a four week strength training program designed for midlife to older women. Through scientific research, Nelson demonstrated that strength training can increase strength, muscle mass, and improve balance. Also, strength training can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, reduce depression, increase energy, and contribute to an overall sense of well-being. Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room
6 p.m. — Dining With Diabetes, Leslie Shallcross , Home, Health Family Development Agent, UAF Cooperative Extension Service Delta Career Advancement Center
6 p.m. —Emergency Energy (Rocket Stove Construction), Art Nash, Energy Specialist UAF Cooperative Extension Service: Rocket Stoves the most efficient and clean biomass-burning option available. Wood gasses and oxygen mix in insulated chambers that concentrate the fire on the tip of the wood. See examples of homemade and off the shelf cookers for camping or emergency preparedness! Delta Career Advancement Center
9-3 (break for lunch) — Fermentation, Leslie Shallcross , Home, Health Family Development Agent, UAF Cooperative Extension Service Jarvis Office Center, CES Conference Room
10 a.m. — Greenhouse Heat – Extending the Season, Art Nash, Energy Specialist UAF Cooperative Extension Service and Jim Scott: Even an extra month before June to start plants and an extra month after the first freeze in September to mature the produce helps massively in an Arctic state like Alaska where 95% consumed food is imported. There are inexpensive ways to lengthen the season with passive solar design, biomass rocket stove heat sinking, and utilizing thermal mass storage. With outreach per common, local materials northern growers can boost up the heat on the shoulder seasons and extend plant growth while improving food security. Delta Career Advancement Center
