2017 Extension Week in Delta – Free Classes

10 a.m. — Greenhouse Heat – Extending the Season, Art Nash, Energy Specialist UAF Cooperative Extension Service and Jim Scott: Even an extra month before June to start plants and an extra month after the first freeze in September to mature the produce helps massively in an Arctic state like Alaska where 95% consumed food is imported. There are inexpensive ways to lengthen the season with passive solar design, biomass rocket stove heat sinking, and utilizing thermal mass storage. With outreach per common, local materials northern growers can boost up the heat on the shoulder seasons and extend plant growth while improving food security. Delta Career Advancement Center

11 a.m.— BioChar Art Nash, Energy Specialist UAF Cooperative Extension Service and Jim Scott: The difficulties of farming in Alaska due the short season, cool weather and the need for boreal forest clearance, plus the predominance of thin, acidic and nutrient deficient soil, have all limited the ability to grown in Alaska. Presently the cost of producing staples and vegetables makes our produce largely non-competitive with imported foodstuffs. Any practices that reduce soil labor, improve soil regulation and help as a soil amendment are welcomed and biochar is a great place to start. In this workshop learn how it is created, applied to planting soil, and used in a helpful manner. Delta Career Advancement Center