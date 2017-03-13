Tour to Tok Bike Ride

This 108-mile overnight bike ride begins at the Drive-in and continues down the Alaska Highway to about mile 1370.5. There is a campout complete with a delicious pot luck-style dinner and award ceremony for Best Dressed (Yes, we ride in costume), Red Lantern, Speed Racer, and Bowlegged. The next day we continue on to Tok and have a delicious dinner at Fast Eddy’s restaurant and then hop in vehicles for a relaxing ride back to Delta! This is a free, fun, family event.

This year’s event will take place on #Bikeovernights weekend June 3-4, 2017 beginning at the Drive-In at 11:30 a.m. For more information, email Lindsay Pinkelman at ftlak1@gmail.com or look us up on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TourToTok. Check out our story at www.bikeovernights.org, search Tour to Tok. We recommend you wear bright colored clothing and have a red tail light flasher on your bike for rider safety.

Delta News Web will be putting out a reminder on this event around the third week of May. Make sure you mark your calendars now so you don’t miss this awesome event.